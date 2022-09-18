site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Nick Vannett: Inactive Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vannett (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Vannett was also inactive in Week 1, as the team still has Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson ahead of him.
