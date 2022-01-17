Vannett caught nine of 15 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown over seven games in 2021.

Vannett's preseason knee injury wound up costing him over half of the season. While he caught a few passes in two of the four games Adam Trautman missed down the stretch, the veteran otherwise didn't do much from a receiving standpoint while rotating in behind Trautman. Both players will be back to head the Saints depth chart at tight end in 2022 and Juwan Johnson, who is an exclusive-rights free agent, should be there to join them.