Saints' Nick Vannett: Sidelined to start camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vannett (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Vannett will have to wait to hit the field for training camp. The veteran tight end is expected to file in behind Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill on the Saints' positional depth chart.
