Vannett signed a three-year contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Saints let Jared Cook and Josh Hilll go this offseason, so Vannett is part of their plans to replace them. Vannett suited up in 15 games with the Broncos last season in a secondary role behind Noah Fant, recording 14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old will need to compete with 2020 third-round pick Adam Trautman for the No. 1 tight end in 2021, though both players should have roles on offense.
