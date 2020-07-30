The Saints signed Bradham to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After four years with the Eagles, Bradham was shown the door in March and waited out the offseason before finding a new home. In his prior stops -- Philly and Buffalo -- he was a starter at middle linebacker, with two 100-tackle seasons on his resume and a per-16-game average of 84.7 stops. With the Saints, Bradham should slot into the starting lineup due to Kiki Alonso's current recovery from a January ACL tear.