Lalos missed Tuesday's practice while dealing with a groin injury, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Head coach Dennis Allen noted that the team doesn't expect the injury to be serious. Lalos is coming off an impressive performance in the Saints' 22-17 preseason win over the Chargers on Sunday when he tallied five tackles and three sacks in just 27 defensive snaps. The injury is a setback on his quest to make the Saints' final 53-man roster as he competes for a depth spot behind defensive linemen Isaiah Foskey, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Kyle Phillips.