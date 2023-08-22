Lalos recorded five tackles, including three sacks, and one pass defended during Sunday's 22-17 preseason win against the Chargers.

Lalos filled up the box score during his limited playing time, as he finished with 27 defensive snaps -- all of which were played during the second half. The 26-year-old dominated on the Chargers' final offensive series of the game, recording a pass deflection before collecting back-to-back sacks on quarterback Easton Stick. Lalos spent time on the Saints' practice squad last season before playing 10 games with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end is still a massive longshot to make a final 53-man roster, but his notable growth this preseason may help him secure a spot on the practice squad heading into the regular season.