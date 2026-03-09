Fant is set to sign a two-year contract with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fant is unlikely to have much fantasy value, joining a team that signed Juwan Johnson to a three-year extension last offseason. Johnson figures to get most of the playing time in passing situations, with Fant more of a factor on early downs and in multi-TE sets. Anything more than 2-3 targets per game likely would depend on Johnson missing time.