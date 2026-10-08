Fant (abdomen) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After sitting out Monday's loss to Atlanta, Fant has had his reps capped for the Saints' first two Week 5 practices while he continues to manage the abdominal injury. He'll likely need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. When available this season, Fant has been productive as the Saints' No. 2 tight end behind Juwan Johnson, registering eight receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets over three appearances.