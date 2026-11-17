Fant failed to haul in his lone target during the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Fant failed to connect with Tyler Shough on a short pass late in the first quarter, and that ended up being the only target for the veteran tight end. Fant has a 12-96-3 receiving line on 19 targets through eight regular-season games, although he's logged one reception or zero in four of his last five outings. He doesn't have much fantasy appeal as the Saints' TE2 behind Juwan Johnson heading into Week 11 against the Bears on Nov. 22.