Fant brought in his lone target for seven yards during the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Fant played 30 of 45 offensive snaps Sunday in his return from a one-game absence due to an abdominal injury, which was one more than fellow tight end Juwan Johnson. Fant saw only one target from Tyler Shough, although the Saints' offense struggled as a whole against the Vikings' =defense under coordinator Brian Flores, with Shough averaging only 3.8 yards per pass attempt while tossing two interceptions. Fant has a 9-73-3 receiving line on 13 targets through four games heading into Week 7 against the Giants, whose defense has given up 33 catches to opposing tight ends this season, which is tied for fifth-most in the NFL.