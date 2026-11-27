Fant (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, while Juwan Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out, Matthew Paras of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Fant would be in line to operate as the top TE for the Saints if he gets the green light to suit up against the team for which he played last season. The 29-year-old Fant has scored either three or four touchdowns in six of his eight NFL regular seasons, including three apiece in 2025 with Cincinnati and so far in 2026 with New Orleans. Rookie third-round pick Oscar Delp would be the next man up if Fant joins Johnson on the sidelines.