Spence signed with the Saints 53-man roster Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Spence spent seven games with Washington earlier this year, posting three tackles and a sack in a reserve role. The Saints expect 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport (foot) to be done for the year, so Spence will add depth on their defensive front.

