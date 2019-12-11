Saints' Noah Spence: Heads to NOLA
Spence signed with the Saints 53-man roster Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Spence spent seven games with Washington earlier this year, posting three tackles and a sack in a reserve role. The Saints expect 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport (foot) to be done for the year, so Spence will add depth on their defensive front.
More News
-
Noah Spence: Let go by Washington•
-
Redskins' Noah Spence: Inks deal with Redskins•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Slated for new role in 2019•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Adds 35 pounds as offseason initative•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Back to full health•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Injury could be long term•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.