The Saints elevated Hines from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hines is set to participate in his first game for the Saints this season, serving as the No. 3 running back due to the absence of Alvin Kamara (MCL). Audric Estime will likely see the most offensive snaps, with Evan Hull and Hines receiving rotational snaps when it is deemed necessary.