Gwacham (undisclosed) played in 31 of the Saints' defensive snaps in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Gwacham missed nearly all of last season with an undisclosed injury but he has since recovered. His play in nearly half of New Orleans' defensive snaps indicates he has a strong chance at a backup or depth role along the defensive line in 2017.