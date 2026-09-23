Delp gathered in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Ravens.

Delp didn't suit up for the 31-30 overtime loss to Detroit in Week 1 due to a hamstring issue, though he was on the field for Sunday's 24-17 upset win over Baltimore. However, despite the rookie's availability in Week 2, he appeared in just nine of the Saints' 68 offensive snaps, catching his only target for eight yards, while logging six snaps on special teams. Although Delp could see more action moving ahead, it doesn't appear as if he will be more involved than Noah Fant and Juwan Johnson anytime soon.