Delp hauled in his lone target for a six-yard reception in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

The rookie third-round pick out of Georgia has handled a muted role at tight end behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant this season, compiling five receptions for 26 yards on five targets through nine appearances. Delp was limited to just 21 of the Saints' 72 offensive snaps in Week 11, but he could see his playing time pick up if the hamstring injury that knocked Johnson out of Sunday's loss early prevents him from suiting up this coming weekend in Cincinnati.