Delp (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Delp has been battling a hamstring injury, keeping him off the field for the 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions in Week 1. He was limited during Wednesday and Thursday's practices, though after logging a full session Friday, he now has the green light to suit up for the Week 2 meeting with Baltimore. While it's unknown how much action Delp will see against the Ravens, he could be more involved than Noah Fant behind Juwan Johnson (illness).

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