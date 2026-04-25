The Saints selected Delp (foot) in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Delp (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) sat out drills at the 2026 Combine while recovering from a hairline fracture in his left foot, but he took part in Georgia's Pro Day and logged an impressive 4.49-second 40-yard dash. Despite having started the last three of his four seasons with Georgia, Delp never tallied 25 catches or 300 receiving yards in a single year. Playing alongside Brock Bowers limited Delp's production early in his career, but expectations that he would develop into a featured pass catcher for the Bulldogs in his junior or senior seasons never truly materialized. As a rookie in New Orleans, Delp may have a difficult task competing for reps as the No. 3 tight end behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant.