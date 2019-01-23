Williams was arrested early Wednesday on counts of drunken and careless driving, Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Williams had a couple incidents involving suspicion of drunken/reckless driving during his time at Florida State, but he never faced any criminal charges. The 2015 third-round pick filled in as the Saints' nickelback in 2018 after Patrick Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury Sept. 23.