Saints' P.J. Williams: Arrested for potential DUI
Williams was arrested early Wednesday on counts of drunken and careless driving, Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Williams had a couple incidents involving suspicion of drunken/reckless driving during his time at Florida State, but he never faced any criminal charges. The 2015 third-round pick filled in as the Saints' nickelback in 2018 after Patrick Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury Sept. 23.
