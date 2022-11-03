The Saints designated Williams (quadriceps) to return to practice from IR on Thursday.
Williams landed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury ahead of New Orleans' Week 5 contest against the Seahawks. Now, the 30-year-old defensive back will have a 21-day window to practice before the Saints have to restore him to the active roster, or else he'll revert to IR for the rest of the season. Williams was emerging into a prominent role in the team's secondary before landing on IR, and his first opportunity to play again will come in Monday's matchup versus Baltimore.