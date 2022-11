Williams is expected to start Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh in the absence of Marcus Maye (abdomen), Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams played just nine defensive snaps during Week 9, which was his first action since Week 4, but the veteran cornerback will be thrust into an expanded role with Maye out. In his only other start this season (Week 3), Williams recorded six tackles and two pass defenses while playing every defensive snap for New Orleans.