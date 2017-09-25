Williams had three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

The interception was the first of Williams' career. Despite entering his third season with the Saints, injuries have limited the former third-round draft pick to only 21 career games. Opposing quarterbacks have picked on Williams in coverage thus far this year -- his 21 total tackles are actually the most by any Saints defender -- but he should continue to play plenty of snaps with Delvin Breaux (broken fibula) out for at least another three weeks. Until Breaux returns, Williams should remain a decent IDP option in many leagues.