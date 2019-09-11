Saints' P.J. Williams: Gets to QB in season opener
Williams posted four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Monday's 30-28 win over the Texans.
The Saints dug into the playbook in Week 1, sending Williams on a corner blitz and taking down QB Deshaun Watson. Williams was clearly the Saints' No. 3 corner, so he'll have a tough task in Week 2 against the Rams, who boast Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp at wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.