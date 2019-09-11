Williams posted four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Monday's 30-28 win over the Texans.

The Saints dug into the playbook in Week 1, sending Williams on a corner blitz and taking down QB Deshaun Watson. Williams was clearly the Saints' No. 3 corner, so he'll have a tough task in Week 2 against the Rams, who boast Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp at wideout.