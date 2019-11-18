Play

Williams managed three tackles (all solo) and an interception in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Williams was one of four Saints who picked off Jameis Winston in the blowout victory, and it was the former's first of the season. Williams has been solid for New Orleans, but -- with just one sack and one interception to his name -- he's not a reliable IDP play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories