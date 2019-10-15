Williams will miss the next two games after receiving a two-game suspension, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Williams was arrested back in January on counts of drunken and careless driving and will now sit out Weeks 7 and 8. The 26-year-old has 18 tackles (13 solo) with one sack and started five of six games this season. Patrick Robinson figures to see increased work in the secondary during his absence.

