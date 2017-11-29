Williams recorded three tackles, all solo, three pass defensed and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Williams had a phenomenal interception off a tipped ball by Sammy Watkins midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss. It was Williams second interception on the season and he'll now be tasked with going up against Cam Newton and Panthers' passing attack Sunday.

