Williams recorded 11 tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.
Williams notched a team high in tackles while starting in place of injured strong safety Marcus Maye (abdomen). The 29-year-old also lined up on 100 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps for the second time this season, and he now has 22 tackles (15 solo) and two passes defended over six games. Williams has played multiple positions over seven seasons in the Saints' secondary, so this versatility should continue to net him consistent playing time moving forward.