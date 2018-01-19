Williams recorded 47 tackles (34 solo), nine passes defensed and two interceptions across 16 games in 2017.

Williams notched career-highs across the board in 2017, as the cornerback was finally able to stay on the field for all 16 contests after two injury-plagued seasons to start his career. While Ken Crawley ended the season as the starting cornerback alongside Marshon Lattimore, Williams still managed to record just under 40 defensive reps per game in the regular season. He now heads into a contract year with the Saints and he'll have to prove his 2017 numbers were no fluke if he hopes to sign a long-term extension.