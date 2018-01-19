Saints' P.J. Williams: Makes progress in year three
Williams recorded 47 tackles (34 solo), nine passes defensed and two interceptions across 16 games in 2017.
Williams notched career-highs across the board in 2017, as the cornerback was finally able to stay on the field for all 16 contests after two injury-plagued seasons to start his career. While Ken Crawley ended the season as the starting cornerback alongside Marshon Lattimore, Williams still managed to record just under 40 defensive reps per game in the regular season. He now heads into a contract year with the Saints and he'll have to prove his 2017 numbers were no fluke if he hopes to sign a long-term extension.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....