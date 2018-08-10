Williams suffered a bruised rib in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars and is expected to be out for one week, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Williams was forced to leave Thursday's contest and did not return. With Williams given a timetable of just one week, it doesn't appear that the rib injury is anything too serious, but the cornerback is now at risk of missing Friday's matchup with the Cardinals.

