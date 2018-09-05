Saints' P.J. Williams: Participates in practice Wednesday
Williams (ribs) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered a rib injury during the Saints' first preseason game against the Jaguars, but appears to have fully recovered. The 2015 third-rounder projects to enter the 2018 season as a depth cornerback option.
