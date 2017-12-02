Saints' P.J. Williams: Questionable for Week 13
Willliams is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers with a shoulder injury.
Williams is coming off his second interception of the season in last week's lost to the Rams, but his availability for this week remains uncertain. De'Vante Harris, Justin Hardee and Sterling Moore could all be in line for bigger roles Sunday with Williams and Marshon Lattimore (ankle) both listed as questionable.
