Saints' P.J. Williams: Re-ups in Big Easy
Williams signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Saints on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams' deal is reportedly fully guaranteed. The versatile cornerback appeared in 14 regular-season tilts in 2019 (eight starts), during which he played primarily out of the slot.
