Saints' P.J. Williams: Ready to go Week 13
Williams (hip) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Williams was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and appears to have fully recovered from the hip issue that limited him to begin the week. The fourth-year pro will serve his usual rotational role in New Orleans' defense during Thursday's tilt against the Cowboys.
