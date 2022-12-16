Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Williams failed to make substanial progress during the team's Week 14 bye and will remain sidelined for a second straight game due to a knee injury he suffered on the first defensive snap of Week 12. In his absence, Bradley Roby and Alontae Taylor are candidates for increased snaps in the slot, though Taylor may have to operate as a starter again if Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) remains out.