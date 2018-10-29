Saints' P.J. Williams: Scores pick six in win
Williams recorded six tackles (four solo), one pass defended, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.
Williams was ineffective in pass coverage of Vikings' wideout Adam Thielen, who posted seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, but the fourth-year pro more than made up for it with a pivotal pick six. Though he won't be credited on stat sheets for it, Williams also logged a key tackle which led to a fumble by Thielen. Williams will look to make an impact again against the Rams in Week 8.
