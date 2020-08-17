Williams was the Saints' standout on Day 1 of training camp, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.

Williams picked off Jameis Winston and forced a Dwayne Washington fumble and was the star of New Orleans' first day of training camp. Head coach Sean Payton echoed that sentiment by saying, "He's one of those players that I think has good football IQ. It's good to give him some additional work." Williams re-signed with the Saints in April and is playing on a one-year contract. He'll look to improve on a disappointing 2019 season in which he only forced one turnover.