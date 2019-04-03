Saints' P.J. Williams: Staying in New Orleans
Williams re-signed with the Saints on a one-year contract, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams served as the Saints' nickelback for most of 2017 and 2018, though the team replaced him last offseason with Patrick Robinson, who then suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 3. Given his struggles in coverage along with his recent drunk driving arrest, Williams isn't necessarily a lock to make the 53-man roster. He may need to serve a suspension if he does stick around.
