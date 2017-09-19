Saints' P.J. Williams: Very active in Sunday's loss
Williams led the Saints with 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
A cornerback leading a team in tackles typically does not speak highly of their coverage skills. Opposing quarterback Tom Brady was picking on the 24-year-old throughout the contest, but Williams was unable to take advantage of any throws in his neighborhood. He will matchup against Cam Newton and the Panthers next week in Carolina.
More News
-
Saints' P.J. Williams: Cleared from concussion•
-
Saints' P.J. Williams: Sent to IR•
-
Saints' P.J. Williams: Going through concussion protocol•
-
Saints' P.J. Williams: Out for rest of Sunday's game•
-
Saints' P.J. Williams: Expected to start at cornerback•
-
Saints' P.J. Williams: Competing for nickel spot•
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...