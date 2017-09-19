Play

Williams led the Saints with 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

A cornerback leading a team in tackles typically does not speak highly of their coverage skills. Opposing quarterback Tom Brady was picking on the 24-year-old throughout the contest, but Williams was unable to take advantage of any throws in his neighborhood. He will matchup against Cam Newton and the Panthers next week in Carolina.

