site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-p-j-williams-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' P.J. Williams: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (illness) is active Sunday against the Steelers.
Williams popped up on the injury report Friday after not being able to practice due to the illness. He'll help bolster to team's depth at secondary against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read