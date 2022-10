Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Williams didn't practice all week, so his status for Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. While the Saints' top three cornerbacks -- Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby -- are healthy, New Orleans will have limited depth in its secondary for Sunday's matchup against DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.