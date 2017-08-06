Saints' Patrick Murray: Signs with New Orleans
Murray signed a contract with the Saints on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Murray slides in as the No. 2 kicker in New Orleans and will need to unseat incumbent starter Wil Lutz in order to make the team.
More News
-
Patrick Murray: Released from IR•
-
Browns' Patrick Murray: Headed to IR•
-
Browns' Patrick Murray: Injures left knee Friday•
-
Browns' Patrick Murray: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Patrick Murray: Misses field goal and PAT versus Ravens•
-
Browns' Patrick Murray: Makes lone field goal attempt•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...