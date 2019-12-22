Play

Robinson (calf) is active Week 16 at Tennessee, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After a three-game absence, Robinson returned to the practice field for a full session on Friday, and now has been cleared to resume his regular role, which seems likely to land primarily on special teams.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends