Robinson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Robinson was initially reported to have suffered a leg injury, but it was later specified as a hamstring issue, which is what had him questionable for Sunday's contest. The 33-year-old exited during the first half and was unable to return.
