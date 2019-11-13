Play

Robinson (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Robinson's return to the lineup comes at an opportune time, as Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will likely miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The former cornerback could see a starter's workload in this contest, although he's a steep downgrade from Lattimore in terms of pass coverage.

