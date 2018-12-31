Saints' Patrick Robinson: Hopeful for OTAs
Robinson (ankle) said he'll "definitely" be ready for Organized Team Activities in 2019, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Robinson has spent most of the season on injured reserve as he fractured his ankle Week 3 at Atlanta and underwent surgery shortly thereafter in late September. The 31-year-old would be looking at about a seven month recovery once OTAs arrive, which took place from mid-May to early June across the league last year.
