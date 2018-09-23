Saints' Patrick Robinson: Injured Sunday
Robinson suffered anMike Triplett of ESPN.com ankle injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Falcons Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.
Robinson had to be carted off the field on a stretcher. Initial tests revealed a high ankle injury according toJosh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Such injuries typically require a multi-week absence.
