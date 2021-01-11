Robinson (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Robinson was nursing a hamstring injury coming into this one, but it's unclear if this thigh injury is related to that issue. With the Saints poised to advance to the NFC divisional round, Robinson will set his sights on healing up over the next week.
