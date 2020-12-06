Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with a leg injury, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 33-year-old was considered questionable for Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury. Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley are New Orleans' only available cornerbacks if Robinson cannot return.
