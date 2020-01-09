Play

Robnson recorded 16 tackles (14 solo) during the 2019 NFL season.

In his second year back with the Saints, Robinson appeared in 11 contests without a start, playing 170 snaps on defense and 129 on special teams. As was the case in 2018, the veteran was used sparingly throughout the season and didn't force any turnovers. He's got two years left on his current deal and will likely be back with the Saints in 2020.

